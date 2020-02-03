

News at a Glance



Insecurity: Buhari, his Service Chiefs have no solution to Nigeria’s problem – Tanko Yakasai See Naija - A former Liaison Officer of ex-President Shehu Shagari, Tanko Yakasai, has thrown his weight behind calls demanding the sack of current Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari. Yakasai, who is a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, said ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



