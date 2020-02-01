

News at a Glance



Insecurity: Buhari’s surprise shocks Nigerians Vanguard News - If the President is surprised it means he is not in charge – MBF Buhari’s statement is a mark of sincerity – BMO It means they have not been telling him the truth – Benue leader By Clifford Ndujihe, Anayo Okoli, Peter Duru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Dirisu ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



