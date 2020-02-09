

Insecurity: Fani-Kayode predicts when Nigeria will break up Champion Newspapers - Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Minister of Aviation, has declared that Nigeria will not last the next five years as a unit. Fani-Kayode said the country shall finally break into two or more separate units.



