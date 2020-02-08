

News at a Glance



Insecurity: Fani-Kayode reveals why Service Chiefs sent their accountants to Gbajabiamila’s summon See Naija - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has given his thoughts as to why service chiefs sent their accountants to honour the summon by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila instead of coming ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



