Insecurity: Group urges FG to reopen cases of gun running against individuals, groups
News Diary Online  - A pressure group, North Central Renaissance (NCR), has urged the Federal Government to revisit cases of gun running involving individuals and groups in order to [...]

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Barça to Sign €35m Striker Outside of Transfer Window After Ousmane Dembele Ruled Out for 6 Months - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
2 Alert! Bush Fire At Owerri Airport - Prompt News, 4 hours ago
3 UPDATE: FG Is Setting Our Killers Free - Soldiers Kick As 1,400 Boko Haram Suspects Released - Tori News, 4 hours ago
4 Oyo Govt Set To Employ 7,000 teachers, 3,600 non-teaching staff - Prompt News, 4 hours ago
5 Auno Killings: Where is Mr. President? – Asks PDP - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 Why I joined armed robbery gang – Female robber - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
7 Adeboye’s fire outbreak prophecy persists as Owerri Airport is razed down - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
8 WHO names new coronavirus, Covid-19 - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
9 Oyo governor inaugurates five new permanent secretaries - Today, 5 hours ago
10 Abducted, Murdered Kaduna Seminarian Buried Amid Tears - Scan News Nigeria, 5 hours ago
