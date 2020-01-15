

Insecurity: Katsina govt. bans use of motorcycles NNN - Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has signed an Executive Order restricting the use of motorcycles and tricycles between 7pm and 6am across the state with effect from Jan. 20. “This order shall apply to all and sundry in the state.



