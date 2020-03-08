

Insecurity: Only Hypocrites Hailing Buhari – Ex-Sokoto Gov, Bafarawa Naija Loaded - Former Sokoto Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, says those praising President Muhammadu Buhari over Nigeria’s security situation are hypocrites and sycophants. PRNigeria reports that Bafarawa said this in an interview with the...



