Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Insecurity: PDP Leaders Protest at US, UK Embassies
This Day  - Say Buhari has lost control, Judiciary caged Chuks Okocha in Abuja   The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  yesterday led a protest to the United States Embassy and the British High Commission where the party handed two separate ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Naija Loaded:
The Minister for state for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) petition to the US and UK embassies asking the Supreme Court to...


   More Picks
1 LASTMA official hangs self on Lagos billboard, dies - Naija Ray, 49 mins ago
2 Edo APC chieftain’s Benin home allegedly bombed as party receives PDP defectors - Today, 1 hour ago
3 Ganiyu Adams says those opposed to Amotekun will be struck down by ancestral gods - Nigerian Watch, 1 hour ago
4 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Container-laden truck falls in Lagos, kills woman ― LASEMA - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Relationships: Mistakes that lead to breakups - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Subjected me to Traumatizing Interrogations ―Shehu Sani - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 She Promised To Show Me The Power Of A Woman – LASEMA Boss Says As He Drags Ex-Lover To Court Over N45m Property - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 Ex-minister Allawi says named as Iraq's new PM - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 LASTMA official commits suicide - Polis Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info