Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Insecurity: You can’t compare Nigeria of today to 2015 – Lauretta Onochie
News photo Vanguard News  - By Nwafor Sunday Laurreta Onochie is a Delta State-born Special Assistant to the Nigerian President on Social Media. She gave her thoughts concerning issues bothering on security, family value system with details that the lack of it contributed to the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Car Rams Into FRSC Office In Onitsha Leaving Two Injured - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 White man wears slippers at his traditional wedding to Nigerian lady in Enugu - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
3 The Insider: Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Her 37th Birthday In Nigeria, With Naija Celebs - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 WHO sends first medics, supplies to Iran to fight coronavirus - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 I Made More Than 200m For My Former Record Label – Solidstar Fires Back - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Only A New Constitution Will Prevent A Civil War In Nigeria’ – Obasanjo - The Trent, 2 hours ago
7 47-Year-old Woman Slumps, Dies During Fight With 20-Year-old Girl - The Street Journal, 2 hours ago
8 Getting to 100 percent: Enugu’s fight to maintain its polio free status - Nigeria Health Watch, 2 hours ago
9 CBN reveals Dangote refinery to employ over 70,000 workers after completion - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Supreme Court Fine: Wole Olanipekun Says He Did No Wrong - The Herald, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info