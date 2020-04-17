

News at a Glance



Insecurity worries Lagos, Ogun residents than COVID-19 The Guardian - While Nigerians in other parts of the country worry about Coronavirus (COVID-19), most residents of Alimosho, Agege, Ojo, Ilamoshe Estate, Oke-Afa, Isolo as well as some parts of Ogun State were during the week



News Credibility Score: 95%



