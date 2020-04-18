Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Instagram star ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ catches coronavirus in Iranian jail
Newzandar News  - A human rights organization says that a jailed Iranian Instagram star — known for her transformation into a “zombie Angelina Jolie” — is currently on .....Continue Reading →

Iranian Instagram sensation and Angelina Jolie ‘lookalike’, Sahar Tabar whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, currently in detention for “cultural crimes and social and moral corruption”, is allegedly ill with the covid-19 virus and on ventilator.
Angelina Jolie ‘zombie’ lookalike in Iran is on a ventilator and fighting for her life after contracting coronavirus while in jail.
A "zombie" Angelina Jolie lookalike has caught coronavirus in a notorious jail in Iran, a human rights group says.Fatemeh Khishvand, who became an Instagram star due to her alleged transformation, is said to be on a ventilator and fighting for her life ...


