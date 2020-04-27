Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Installation Of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke Of The Catholic Diocese Ekwulobia Holds On April 29
News photo The Trent  - The installation of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke of the newly-created Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia by the Papal delegate and Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev Valerian Okeke will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10am prompt.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll surpasses that of 3 wars - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigerian govt begins payment of upgraded hazard allowances to health workers - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases drop, no death recorded - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
4 New Video: Pepenazi – Body - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
5 North Korean Leader Sends Appreciation Message After Death Rumor - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Face masks made of clothes don't prevent you from contracting disease, they only reduce spread of infection- NAFDAC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 PDP criticises Buhari’s broadcast on COVID-19 - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
8 Niger govt extends partial lockdown by 2 weeks - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
9 Equatorial Guinea To Launch New Petroleum Regulations - The Cheer News, 3 hours ago
10 Restriction measures yield positive outcome in fight against COVID-19 – Buhari - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info