

News at a Glance



Insurgency: Retired officers are behind troops in battlefield – Gen Marwa Vanguard News - ..Says they are fighting under very difficult conditions By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja Former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd) has said that retired military officers in the country are solidly behind troops ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



