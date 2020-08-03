Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Internal Memo reveals Retail Supermarkets to become fully Nigerian-owned
News photo Oyo Gist  - Following the announcement of the exit of Shoprite from the Nigerian market, an internal memo has revealed that Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, the owners of the Shoprite brand in Nigeria are looking for Nigerian investors.

13 hours ago
We Are Only Expanding Our Retail Business In Nigeria, Says Shoprite Channels Television:
Supermarket retailer, Shoprite, has clarified that it is not leaving Nigeria but rather expanding its business in the country.
5 things Shoprite’s exit means for Nigeria Daily Times:
News media is presently abuzz following an announcement by South African retail giants, Shoprite, that it may be pulling operations from Nigeria following poor financial returns in recent months.
AIT:
Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted as South African retail grocery store, Shoprite announced plan to exit Nigeria. Senator Sani said Shoprite’s exit from Nigeria would help local supermarket in the country to grow.
“Shoprite’s Exit Will Help Supermarkets In Nigeria” – Shehu Sani Naija Loaded:
Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has reacted as South African retail grocery store, Shoprite announced plan to exit Nigeria. Sani said Shoprite’s exit from Nigeria would help local supermarket in the country to grow.
Tayo Amusan’s Persianas Retail is reportedly the preferred bidder for Shoprite Page One:
Unconfirmed report claims that Persianas Retail Nigeria Limited, owned by Tayo Amusan might be the...
Shehu Sani Says Shoprite’s Exit From Nigeria Will Help Supermarkets The Breaking Times:
Ex-Lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted as Shoprite, South African retail grocery store announced plan to exit Nigeria, saying its exit from Nigeria would help local supermarket in the country to grow.
Breaking :Retail Giant Shoprite Announces Decision To Leave Nigeria (See Full Statement) CKN Nigeria:
South African retail giant Shoprite has announced it is leaving Nigeria 15 years after it began operation in Africa’s most populous country.In a statement on Monday, the Cape Town-based retailer said it has commenced a formal process to consider the ...
Shoprite’s Exit Won’t Affect Nigerian Economy – Uwaleke The Bridge News:
A Professor of the Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, has allayed fears that the proposed exit of Shoprite would have adverse effect on the Nigerian economy.
EXCLUSIVE: THE INTERNAL WORKINGS ON SHOPRITE’S CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING Leaders NG:
Following Shoprite’s decision to divest substantial part of its shareholding in its Nigerian stores, the retail giant is likely to announce Persianas Limited – a property development company owned by Mr. Tayo Amusan, as its [...]
We’re Not Leaving Nigeria – Shoprite Benco News:
The retail giants are said to be preparing exit plans after its business outside South...
Ben Bruce reveals what the exit of Shoprite means Kemi Filani Blog:
Senator Ben Bruce has reacted to the news that Shoprite is preparing to exit its business from Nigeria. The South Africa owned retail company is reported to have made the disclosure after it carried out an operational and voluntary trading update of ...


