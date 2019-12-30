

News at a Glance



International Music Chart: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Leads Olisa TV - Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas tops the International Music Chart this week, and it is followed, at number 2, by Ellie Goulding’s River. We meet Brenda Lee’s Rockin Around the Christmas Tree at umber 3, while Pst Malone’s Circles drops to ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



