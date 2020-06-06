

News at a Glance



Intrigues, fireworks as Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, others battle for ticket Velox News - Tony Osauzo, Benin There is growing anxiety among the members and supporters of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the screening of the party’s aspirants who purchased forms to contest the governorship primary with ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



