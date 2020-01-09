

News at a Glance



Iran-US Tension: Video Of How Iranian General Was Killed The Breaking Times - This is the video of how the US bombed all cars in the convoy of the Iranian General that was killed. They weren’t sure of which car he was in; so they bombed all the cars in the convoy . Todays’ Advanced Technology of War. The MQ-9 Reaper Drone that ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



