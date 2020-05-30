Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Iran deploys military helicopters to fight fire in forests
NNN  - Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Army on Sunday deployed helicopters to the forests of Zagros mountain in the west and southwest of Iran to fight fire outbreak, according to local media.

2 hours ago
