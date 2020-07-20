Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iran executes man convicted of spying for CIA, Mossad
News photo The Guardian  - Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying for the US and Israel, including helping...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Iran on Monday executed a former translator convicted of spying for the US and Israel, including helping to locate a top Iranian general killed later by the Americans, the judiciary said.
Iran executes Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd for spying for the CIA, Mossad Page One:
Iran said it has executed Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd on Monday an Iranian citizen sentenced to death...
Iran executes man accused of spying for US, Israel 1st for Credible News:
An Iranian accused of spying for US and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Iran’s official IRIB news agency.
Iran halts execution of three convicted over November protests Gistvile:
Iran has halted the execution of three people linked to deadly November protests sparked by a hike in petrol prices, one of the accused’s lawyers told AFP on Sunday. “We conveyed a request (for a retrial) to the supreme court and they have accepted it.


   More Picks
1 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 54 mins ago
2 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 56 mins ago
3 Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 3 hours ago
10 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info