Iran promise to boost military links with Syria
News photo NNN  - Iran on Wednesday said it would assist Syria in boosting its air defence systems, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces said. Iran is the main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Its elite Revolutionary Guards and Iranian-backed militias ...

2 hours ago
1 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
2 APC screens Akeredolu, others ahead Ondo Guber Poll - Politics Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Suspect in California doctor’s killing identified as wanted felon - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
5 Mohammed Umar Resumes As EFCC Chairman Following Magu’s Suspension - 360Nobs.com, 2 hours ago
6 Iran promise to boost military links with Syria - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 EFCC: Reno Omokri attacks Buhari for picking another northerner as Magu’s replacement - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
9 Mohammed Umar: “Why must northerners always head EFCC?” Reno Omokri queries - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Adamawa govt announces date for school resumption - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
