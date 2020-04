News at a Glance



Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 89 to 4,958 — Health Ministry Vanguard News - Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 89 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,958 on Friday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV. The total number of cases of infection reached 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical ...



News Credibility Score: 95%