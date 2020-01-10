

News at a Glance



Iraq’s top cleric slams U.S., Iran attacks, warns of internal stand-off Vanguard News - A months-long political stand-off in Iraq has created the conditions that allowed recent U.S. and Iranian attacks in the country, argued Iraq’s most influential Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani, on Friday. Last week, the U.S. killed a top Iranian ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



