Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Is Ile-Arugbo demolition an extended family rift?
Blueprint  - Recently, the Kwara state government demolished the family house of its former governor and senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki named ‘Ile Arugbo’ (house of the olds). In this analysis, ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU takes a critical look [...]

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 S/Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma as Imo governor - News Diary Online, 43 mins ago
2 War threats as France, Germany, Britain issue strong warning to Iran - Nigerian Eye, 49 mins ago
3 Supreme court sacks #Ihedioha, affirms #Uzodinma as Imo governor - Nija Eye, 52 mins ago
4 Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s trial until Feb. 20 - NNN, 52 mins ago
5 Supreme Court sacks Imo governor, declares APC winner - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
6 Profit taking: NSE records first loss in 2020 - News Verge, 1 hour ago
7 Ibrahim Babangida Says Amotekun Not Viable, Advises South-west Governors - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 S’ Court proves Father Mbaka right, declares APC’s Hope Uzodinma Imo gov - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
9 Fresh Jobs at the Nigerian Stock Exchange - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
10 Disease control centre activates 3 laboratories for disease outbreak samples - NNN, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info