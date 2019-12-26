

Islamic State Kill 11 Hostages in Nigeria to ‘Avenge’ al-Baghdadi’s Death in Syria This Day - The Islamic State group has released a video claiming to show the killing of 11 Christians in Nigeria. IS said it was part of its recently declared campaign to “avenge” the October deaths of its leader and spokesman in Syria. No details were given ...



