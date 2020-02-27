Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Islamist terrorists attack Chibok again, abduct many residents
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Islamic State of West Africa Province on Wednesday attacked Bambula community in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.During the early morning raid, the insurgents reportedly abducted the head of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

City People Magazine:
Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the early hours of today February 26th, attacked Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state, abducting…
The Citizen:
Insurgents believed to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) group, on Wednesday, attacked Bambula community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, leaving behind tears and sorrow ...
Reporters Wall:
Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the early hours More
The Street Journal:
In the early hours of today, Feb. 26, suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state.
Again, Boko Haram Storms Chibok! Naija News:
Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), have again stormed Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state and abducted the head of the civilian joint task force (JTF), Mohammed Abba. Naija News learnt ...
ISWAP attacks Chibok village, abducts head of civilian Joint Task Force Within Nigeria:
Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state has been attacked by suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the early hours of today, February 26th.
Nigeria Tunes:
The Breaking Times Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), in the early hours of today February 26th, attacked Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state, abducting many persons including Mohammed ...
Desert Herald:
Mohammed Abba, the head of the civilian joint task force (JTF) in Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state, has been abducted by suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). The insurgents attacked the ...


   More Picks
1 One Feared Dead, Vehicles Vandalized as Secondary School Student Clash in Ibadan - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
2 Download latest GBWhatsApp Pro v8.25 for Android - APK latest version (Anti-Ban) - Yomi Tech, 1 hour ago
3 Bayelsa: Supreme Court judgement averted disaster, catastrophe – Dickson - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
4 Gov. Hope Uzodinma inaugurates New Emir of Imo state - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Why Tinubu didn’t honour Akeredolu’s invitation to commission projects – Aide - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
6 Babatunde Gbadamosi returns to PDP, eyes 2023 Lagos Guber - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
7 South-West Assemblies to pass uniform bills on Amotekun - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
8 Disgruntled Milwaukee employee kills six in shooting rampage - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
9 Obama demands TV stations stop airing ‘despicable’ anti-Biden ad from Pro-Trump PAC that misuses his words - 247 U Reports, 3 hours ago
10 Again, Diri, PDP floor APC, Lyon at S’Court - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info