

News at a Glance



It Is Not A Crime To Bleach Or Do Cosmetic Surgery: Actress Etinosa (Video) Information Nigeria - Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to encourage ladies who have bleached their skin and undergone cosmetic surgery. According to the actress, it is not a crime to bleach one’s skin or undergo enhancement surgeries.



News Credibility Score: 61%



