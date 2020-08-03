Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

It has been revealed that Prophet TB Joshua has cured thousands of coronavirus patients through satellite - Nigerian Politician Confesses
News photo Emperor Gist  - TB JoshuaNigerian politician and former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that he has seen videos of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B. Joshua healing thousands of COVID-19 patients via satellite.In ...

14 hours ago
TB Joshua begins prayer for COVID-19 patients in isolation centres The Nation:
By Robert Egbe Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has offered ‘virtual prayers’ of healing for those afflicted with COVID-19 in an Isolation Centre in Honduras, Central America. The gesture was in fulfilment of ...
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has challenged the Federal Government to allow founder of the Synagogue of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B Joshua to pray and heal COVID-19 patients at various Isolation Centres across the nation.
Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has challenged the Federal Government to link COVID-19 isolation centres to Emmanuel TV, a satellite television station operated by Prophet TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). He said ...
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has indeed been healing coronavirus patients and his miracles should not be discredited as lies.
Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua has offered ‘virtual prayer’ for healing for those afflicted with COVID-19 in an Isolation Centre in Honduras, Central America. A video posted to Emmanuel TV’s YouTube Channel showed the prominent cleric praying for bedridden ...
Former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode says he has seen videos of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B. Joshua healing thousands of COVID-19 patients via satellite. Anaedoonline.ng recalls that in July, Joshua had ...
TB Joshua shares the mountain God speaks to him TB Joshua shares the mountain God speaks to him The popular Leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua has disclosed the grounds, he ...
Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has begun ‘virtual prayer’ for healing
Femi Fani-Kayode, Former Minister of Aviation, says founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua has indeed ...
Femi Fani-Kayode says he has seen videos of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T. B. Joshua healing many of COVID-19 patients via satellite.
…Says Novel Coronavirus is ‘a mistake’ Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has offered ‘virtual prayers’ of healing for those afflicted with COVID-19 in an Isolation Centre in Honduras, Central America. The ...
The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T. B. Joshua might have found the solution coronavirus pandemic.
Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, has offered ‘virtual prayers’ of healing for those afflicted with COVID-19 in an Isolation Centre in Honduras, Central America. The gesture was in fulfilment of a pledge the ...
