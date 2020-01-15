Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


'It was a special duel, and it will remain forever': Lionel Messi speaks of his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lionel Messi has admitted that his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain was special and it will remain forever.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Amotekun: No going back on south-west’s security outfit – Akeredolu - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
2 IMO: Supreme Court impartially ruled in favour of democracy – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde Meets Obasanjo, Says AGF Can’t Nullify ‘Amotekun’ - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
4 Embattled Emeka Ihedioha takes solace in Ecclesiastics 3:1, “To everything there is a season” - NPress, 1 hour ago
5 Six People Were killed as Gunmen Attack Convoy of Emir of Potiskum - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 Buhari Silently Leading Nigeria Into Another War – Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
7 Six killed, many kidnapped as armed men in military uniform attack emir’s convoy - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 NEXUS Holds Fintech Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 Libya: Don’t Intervene in Libya, Int’l Parliament for Peace Cautions Turkey - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Hope Uzodinma sworn-in as Imo governor - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info