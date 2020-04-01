

Italian centenarian is a serial survivor after beating coronavirus NNX - A 101-year-old man, who survived the Spanish flu pandemic, and World War II, has now added Coronavirus to the list, after being discharged from the Infirmi Hospital in Remini, Italy. The man, identified only as “Mr. P” by authorities, was born during ...



