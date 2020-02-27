Post News
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
CNN Africa:
An Italian citizen who traveled to Lagos, Nigeria's economic nerve center, is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in sub Saharan Africa, according to the country's Health Ministry.
Sahara Reporters:
The Nigerian Government has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country.The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made the revelation on Friday morning.In a statement, the agency said,"The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a Coronavirus ...
Financial Watch:
Nigeria Confirms First Case of Coronavirus in Lagos
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has also confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. In a statement released, the Minister said the Italian patient with the virus has been isolated and is being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, ...
Daily Times:
The federal government says it has deployed rapid response teams across the country to ensure that Coronavirus doesn’t spread across the country. This is coming few hours after it confirmed first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos. Breaking: FG ...
News 1130:
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s health authorities have reported the country’s first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed case of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa. The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, said ...
The Guardian:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus (COVID19).
Information Nigeria:
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed on Thursday, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January ...
Ripples:
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning, February 28, 2020 1. Italian confirmed as first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos The first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Lagos. The Minister ...
Signal:
The first reported case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria was confirmed late on Thursday in Lagos State by the..
FR News:
The Honourable Minister of Health has announced a confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25thof February 2020.
Page One:
Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the wee hours of...
GY Online NG:
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus disease in Lagos, as citizens of the country are in fears of how the disease could wreak havoc in Africa’s most popular nation.
Nigerian Eye:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has deployed its rapid response teams in Lagos state as Nigeria records its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of NCDC, made this known in Abuja.On Friday, Lagos ...
Daily Nigerian:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus.
The Will:
LS, February 27, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s Federal Health Ministry has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, the nation’s commercial capital.
The News:
The first case of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, in the commercial capital of Lagos.
Inside Business Online:
Nigeria has recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos since it broke out in China in January 2020. Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed this in a statement on Friday morning.
Champion Newspapers:
The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.
The Giant:
Nigeria’s first “presumptive” case of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 2,814 people with 82,589 cases in six continents on Thursday, 27 February.The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, ...
TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country’s Minister of health, Osagie Ehanire confirmed the case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.
News Diary Online:
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Friday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in Lagos, saying it was brought [...]
Prompt News:
As the Lagos State Government confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the state ministry of health has advised Lagosians
The Citizen:
The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria ...
More Picks
1
High Alert! How Katsina State Is Bracing Up To Curtail The Spread Of Coronavirus -
Tori News,
47 mins ago
2
Trouble! What Happened After Nigerian Woman Failed To Pay Back N21,000 Bank Loan In Akwa Ibom -
Tori News,
47 mins ago
3
I Used To Wear 3 Bras While Running In Secondary School - Busty Actress Ronke Odusanya Reveals -
Tori News,
47 mins ago
4
Coronavirus: FCT, 8 States At High Risk – WHO (List Of High Risk States) -
Nigeria Breaking News,
49 mins ago
5
“I have all you need in a woman” – Another busty lady advertises herself on social media (Photos) -
The Info NG,
55 mins ago
6
Lagos govt says the coronavirus patient arrived Nigeria on a Turkish Airline flight on Tuesday -
News Wire NGR,
55 mins ago
7
Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos) -
The Info NG,
1 hour ago
8
Shackling Unconscious Aboriginal man Before Death Horrific – Coroner -
The Herald,
1 hour ago
9
Catholic Bishops to Protest Insecurity on Sunday -
Signal,
1 hour ago
10
Cab Driver Killed on Lagos Bridge by Hoodlums -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
