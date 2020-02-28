Post News
News at a Glance
Italian infected with Coronavirus also visited Ogun, giant manufacturing company he visited Quarantined
My Celebrity & I
- The Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited a hospital in Paris that has been treating coronavirus patients, as his government faces pressure to show the country it is dealing with the outbreak effectively.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Coronavirus: Patient visited company at Ewekoro,govt searches for all his contacts The Ogun State Government has said that it will identify all individuals that had contacts with the Italian citizen confirmed to have contracted ...
Premium Times:
The commissioner advised the public to report to the nearest public health institutions at the notice of any sign of cold, cough and respiratory difficulty.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that an Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos yesterday had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro ...
FR News:
Reports say the Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State this week.
News Break:
Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has revealed that the Italian citizen who tested positive for Coronavirus visited Ogun State after landing at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State. Read Also: We Can Contain ...
City Voice:
The Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State this week, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker said on Friday morning.
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Italian Coronavirus victim in Nigeria also visited Ogun State Efforts to trace all contacts of the victim are being made, The Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local ...
Diaspora Reporters:
An 18-year-old lady, Idowu Abosede, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death over…
