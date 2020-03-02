Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Italian minister tests positive for coronavirus
News photo Nigeria Newspaper  - Italian minister tests positive for coronavirus

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Osun govt scraps uniform policy, retains ‘Opon Imo’ initiative - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack ―Army - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Bye-Bye Handshakes: How Coronavirus Is Changing Global Habits - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
4 Israel election: Exit polls give Netanyahu narrow lead - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
5 Danai Gurira Covers Entertainment Weekly Magazine - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Bayelsa Governorship: Wole Olanipekun reacts to Supreme Court judgement - Daily Info, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye At 78, Says He Always Told Leaders Truth - Daily Info, 3 hours ago
8 Assembly recommendation: You can join Amotekun if you’ve spent 20 years in Lagos, speak Yoruba - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Amy Klobuchar ends bid to challenge Trump - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
10 Bayelsa: Sacked deputy governor-elect wants to commit suicide – Sylva - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info