Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Italy to Open New Bridge, Two Years After Deadly Collapse
News photo The Street Journal  - Italy prepared to open a new bridge on a stretch of highway connecting the port city of Genoa to France, almost two years to the day after its predecessor collapsed, killing 43 people and shining a light on the dilapidated state of the country’s ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

New Genoa Bridge Inaugurated Two Years After Collapse That Killed 43 Channels Television:
Italy inaugurates a sleek new bridge in Genoa on Monday, though relatives of the 43 people killed when the old viaduct collapsed say the pomp and ceremony risk overshadowing the tragedy.
Italy to Open New Bridge, Two Years After Deadly Collapse Newzandar News:
Post Views: Visits 0 Italy prepared to open a new bridge on a stretch of highway connecting the port city of Genoa to France, almost [...]


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info