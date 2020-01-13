Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“Its Ok If U Dnt Like Me, Not Everyone Has Good Taste”- Bbnaija Ike
News photo Afrobeats Global  - These past weeks have been one hell of a ride for former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Ike Onyema who has been caught up in several controversies. Last month of 2019 saw the reality star breaking up with his love interest, Mercy Eke. It also ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 “Dare to be yourself” – Chacha Eke Faani writes as she shares another makeup-free photo - Within Nigeria, 41 mins ago
2 Edo: Gov Obaseki Signs New Minimum Wage Structure - Concise News, 42 mins ago
3 Lagos Assembly invites nominees for final screening - The Guardian, 49 mins ago
4 Rescued Heavily Pregnant Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy (Photos) - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
5 Orbih calls for PDP unity to sack APC in Edo - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
6 50 YEARS AFTER CIVIL WAR: We must embark on sober reflection – SOYINKA - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
7 NITDA Fund: EFCC to investigate defaulting telecoms providers, says Rep. - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 2023 Igbo presidency: Aspirants woo America - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 2023: Aspirants lobby US to support Igbos presidential bid - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Terry G VS Naira Marley: Nigerians debate over who has more 'Influence' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info