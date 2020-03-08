

It’s Unconstitutional To Exclude IGBO–LAND From Fruits Of $23bn Loan Scan News Nigeria - By Aloy Ejimakor According to several credible news outlets, the South-East is excluded from the proceeds of, or the spending plan proposed for the $23bn foreign loan recently approved by the Nigerian Senate. That’s unconstitutional and wrong, to boot.



