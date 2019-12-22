Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


It’s not a sin to have a Cabal, says Presidency
News photo Vanguard News  - ‘Elites hate Buhari because he isn’t giving them oil blocs’ By Omeiza Ajayi The Presidency has again reacted to claims by some partisans and analysts that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been hijacked and now at the mercy of a power- ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Lottery operators fight over game rights, revenue, tax payment - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 BREAKING| CBN cuts electronic transfer, ATM withdrawal charges - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 WATCHLIST: FG Says U.S Misinformed On El-Zakzaky, Others - Point Blank News, 2 hours ago
4 CBN slashes banks’ ATM withdrawal fee from N65 to N35 - Core TV News, 2 hours ago
5 CBN Slashes Banks’ ATM Withdrawal Fee From N65 To N35 - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
6 Why I prefer dating married men, I can be a fourth wife – Yoruba actress - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 It’s not a sin to have a Cabal, says Presidency - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 CBN SLASHES BANKS’ ATM WITHDRAWAL FEE FROM N65 TO N35 - Leaders NG, 3 hours ago
9 Stop destroying Nigeria with religious sentiments – Clerics - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Man bags life sentence for abducting Ondo monarch’s wife - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info