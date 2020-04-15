Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘It’s only natural for China to help Nigeria fight covid-19 in light of our friendship’
Vanguard News  - The Consul General of the Consulate General of the Peoples' Republic of China in Nigeria, Chu Maoming has disclosed that  China is ever ready to work with Nigeria, including other African countries for the final victory over coronavirus, which to him, ...

1 Tinubu tells FG - "Use BVN to pay Nigerians money to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown" - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 VIDEO: Anambra Youths protest after Police shot one dead in Nkpor - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
3 Pay COVID-19 emergency relief funds to households through BVN, Tinubu tells FG - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
4 Uncommon Generosity: Valentine Ozigbo Distributes N20 Million COVID-19 Relief - The Trent, 4 hours ago
5 Suspected herdsmen slaughter pregnant woman, children, others in Plateau state, raze 23 houses (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 I Am Yet To See What Messi Cannot Do With The Ball – Braithwaite - The Info Stride, 5 hours ago
7 Simi Asks President Buhari On Major Question (See Full Details) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Tinubu urges FG to pay emergency relief funds to households through BVN - NNN, 5 hours ago
9 Residents of Kenyan community reduced to wearing panties fashioned into facemasks after they were duped by unscrupulous traders (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Akwa Ibom discharges three coronavirus patients - Today, 5 hours ago
