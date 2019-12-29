

News at a Glance



I’ve Forgiven Those Who Derailed My Imo Guber Ambition – Okorocha’s Son-in-law News Break - Uche Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State in the 2019 general elections, has said he has forgiven all the individuals who prevented him from fulfiling his governorship ambition.



News Credibility Score: 41%



