Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I’ve no regrets joining hands to remove Sanusi as Emir of Kano –Junaid Mohammed
Velox News  - Kenny Ashaka  Firebrand political war-horse, Dr Junaid Mohammed has taken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah to task, saying he knew little of what led to the deposition of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. “To invoke the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info