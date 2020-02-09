

News at a Glance



Iyabo Ojo shades Fathia Balogun Engagement Reports Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to react to reports of her former friend and colleague, Fathia Balogun’s engagement. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the actress shared a video of herself laughing, asking her fans to caption it.



News Credibility Score: 61%



