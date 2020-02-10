

News at a Glance



Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole, their cohorts common denominators of political violence in Edo – Obaseki Daily Times - The Edo State Government has flayed allegations made by the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over the rising spate of political violence in the state, noting that the resort to violence is the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



