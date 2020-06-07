Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


JAMB: “Candidate Can Now Print Their 2020 UTME Result Slip for Free” Dr. Fabian Benjamin
Legit 9ja  - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) to quickly print out their result slips. According to the Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin who disclosed ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 185 Suspected Hitmen For Eiye, Aiye, Confraternity Arrested In Lagos - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Man shot after car driven into George Floyd protest in Seattle - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Appointments, deployments in NNPC lopsided against South - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Miyetti Allah refutes claims it said Nigeria is Fulani owned - See Naija, 2 hours ago
5 Wema Bank Plc Reopens Branches Nationwide, Advises Customers And Staff - The Genius Media, 2 hours ago
6 New Zealand Declared Virus Free - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
7 Woman Arrested For Stabbing Neighbor Over Minor Misunderstanding - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Lawan explains why Buhari’s $5.5b loan request was passed by the Senate - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 I Can’t Open Church, Endanger People’s Lives –Bakare - The Capital, 3 hours ago
10 White cops and civilians kneel to wash the feet of Black protesters and beg for forgiveness for years of racism (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info