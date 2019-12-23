

JAMB Fixes Date For 2020 UTME/Registration Naija News - The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has revealed dates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME). Naija News reports that the examination body fixed the 2020 UTME between March 14 and April 4.



