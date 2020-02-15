Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

(JUST IN) Coronavirus: 2 suspected cases in Nigeria test negative
News photo The Breaking Times  - Two persons who came into Nigeria from China have tested negative to coronavirus. Emeka Oguanuo, an official of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this to a national daily on Saturday morning.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Two suspected persons undergoing coronavirus test in Nigeria Two suspected persons are presently undergoing series of test for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the Federal Government revealed on Friday, assuring Nigerians that as soon ...
Coronavirus: Nigeria releases result of five travellers from China The News Guru:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday released the test result on Coronavirus for five travellers from China. NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Friday, had said that the centre had “two cases and tests are going on at the ...
Test Result For Suspected Carriers Of Coronavirus In Nigeria Emerg The Giant:
A report that Coronavirus has entered Nigeria was laid to rest, when two suspected carriers from China tested negative on Saturday.Nigerians were thrown into panic when report emerged that the country has recorded its first Coronavirus case.Apart from ...
Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog 5 Chinese travellers tested negative to Coronavirus The deadly epidemic is cautiously avoided by all countries and Nigeria is no exception, Reports reaching from The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control 5 Chinese travellers tested ...


