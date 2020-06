Jadon Sancho joins “Justice for George Floyd” campaign after scoring in Dortmund’s win Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho, on Sunday shunned celebrating his first goal against Paderborn in the Bundesliga by making a statement over the killing of an American, George Floyd, by a police officer in the United States last week.



