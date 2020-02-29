

Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus ―Husband Vanguard News - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, believes she has contracted the new coronavirus as Iran struggles to contain a surge in new cases, her husband said on Saturday. The 41-year-old detainee complained that prison ...



