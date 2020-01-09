Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jaiz renovates school in Jos
iWitness  - Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has renovated Islamiyyah Pilot Science Nursery and Primary School in Jos North, Plateau State. Established in 1952, the school was said to one of the oldest schools in Jos. Most of the classrooms in the school, ...

7 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Court remands man for allegedly killing own father over cooked yam in Ebonyi - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
2 Rivers Slams Magu, Insists EFCC Has No Powers to Investigate State - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Catholic Nun Allegedly quits Religious Devotion to Marry - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 IPPIS: Details of Buhari’s meeting with ASUU emerge - Niyi Daram, 3 hours ago
5 Stop Criminal Activities In Nigeria, CAN Tells Buhari - Concise News, 4 hours ago
6 Explicit Communications Wins Awards - This Day, 4 hours ago
7 Police Kill 2 Notorious Kidnappers After Fierce Gun Duel, Rescue 14-year-old victim in Katsina forest - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
8 Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Over The Killing Iranian General, Soleimani - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
9 The Impeachment of President Donald Trump - This Day, 4 hours ago
10 “Yoruba Men Are Trash, I Said What I Said” -Burna Boy’s Girlfriend Bestie Blows Hot - Made 4 Naija, 5 hours ago
