Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Jalingo millionaire regains freedom from kidnappers, narrates ordeal, accuses former Taraba Actn Gov, Danladi, of masterminding his abduction
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Jalingo Millionaire, Chief Uche Obi, has regained his freedom after five days in the hands of his captors.Following his release from captivity, Chief Uche Obi has accused Sani Abubaka Danladi the former Acting Governor of Taraba State of sponsoring his ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 After N100,000 cash reward, Gov. Zulum promotes teacher in viral video to assistant headmistress - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
2 Oyo government to intensify fight against child labour, human trafficking - Today, 5 hours ago
3 Kanu alerts IPOB members over imminent arrest - Champion Newspapers, 5 hours ago
4 ‘Replicate Free Trade Zone in Nnewi, make it Nigeria’s manufacturing hub’ – Fmr Presidential Candidate, Kingsley Moghalu tells govt - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu alerts IPOB members over imminent arrest - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
6 Kanu’s Parents Burial: IPOB members told not to go close to Afaraukwu community - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
7 Oyo keys-in to FG’s renewed fight against child labour, human trafficking - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 Facebook and Twitter Decline Pelosi’s Request to Delete Video of her Tearing Trump’s Speech - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 Autopsy report of slain Journalist, confirms victim was killed by bullet - Polis Online, 5 hours ago
10 Oyo to intensify fight against child labour, human trafficking - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info