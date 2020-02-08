

News at a Glance



Jalingo millionaire regains freedom from kidnappers, narrates ordeal, accuses former Taraba Actn Gov, Danladi, of masterminding his abduction Nigerian Eye - Jalingo Millionaire, Chief Uche Obi, has regained his freedom after five days in the hands of his captors.Following his release from captivity, Chief Uche Obi has accused Sani Abubaka Danladi the former Acting Governor of Taraba State of sponsoring his ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



