Japan Orders Tighter Immigration Procedures After Ghosn Flees Country The Nigeria Lawyer - TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan ordered stricter immigration procedures on Sunday in response to the daring escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) boss Carlos Ghosn, the first official response to an episode that has rocked the nation’s legal system.



