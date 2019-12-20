

News at a Glance



Japan approves record defense budget of $48.5 billion 1st for Credible News - Japan’s cabinet approved a record defense budget of 5.3 trillion yen ($48.5 billion), up about a percentage point from the previous year, amid renewed threats from neighboring North Korea. Among the items on the country’s shopping list is 11.1 billion ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



